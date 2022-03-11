SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading Down 6%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of SGL Carbon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

