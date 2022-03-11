Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $86.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.75.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,888. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -266.84 and a beta of 1.47. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

