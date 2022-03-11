Share Buyback Program Announced by Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Board

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE CL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.77. 4,147,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,462. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $73.34 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

