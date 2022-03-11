Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sharp from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Sharp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.
