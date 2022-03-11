Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SHLS traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,438. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000,000 after buying an additional 2,368,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,294,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after buying an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

