Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 180,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $39.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

