Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $15.64

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $17.07. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 37,589 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHLS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

