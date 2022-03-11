ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $165.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -551.33 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,438 shares of company stock worth $8,275,901 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

