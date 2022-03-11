Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Declines By 76.5%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the February 13th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 251,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,660. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
