Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Declines By 76.5%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the February 13th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 251,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,660. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

