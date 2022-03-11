Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Drops By 87.5%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $58.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. ASX has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.7819 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

