Short Interest in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Grows By 2,020.0%

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 2,020.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 354.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the third quarter worth $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MYC opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
