Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Rises By 1,300.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CZMWY opened at $150.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.21. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.