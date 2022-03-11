Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Decreases By 81.3%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ENX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.66. 2,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,720. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $13.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
