Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Decreases By 81.3%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.66. 2,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,720. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,041,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 472,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 336,740 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,426 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

