Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rises By 190.9%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the February 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HENKY traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 126,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

HENKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

