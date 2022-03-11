Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Declines By 94.7%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMCI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Infinite Group has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

