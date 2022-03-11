Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Drops By 75.9%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:VMO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,300. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
