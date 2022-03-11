Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Drops By 75.9%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:VMO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,300. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

