Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Grows By 301.8%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, an increase of 301.8% from the February 13th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,989,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,232,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

