Short Interest in Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Declines By 80.6%

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LBAS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 17,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,782. Location Based Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
Location Based Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
