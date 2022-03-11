Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Drops By 72.4%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:XDSL opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.43.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mPhase Technologies (XDSL)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.