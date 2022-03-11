Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Grows By 183.7%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 183.7% from the February 13th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NJDCY remained flat at $$19.54 during trading hours on Friday. 289,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,938. Nidec has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

