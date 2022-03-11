Short Interest in Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Declines By 98.9%

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PTOI traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Plastic2Oil has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Plastic2Oil

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the provision of technology to recycle waste plastic into liquid fuels and dirty fuel into clean diesel. It operates through the P2O Solution Business segment. The P2O Solution Business segment manufactures and sells the fuel produced through its two P2O processors. The company was founded by John William Bordynuik on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

