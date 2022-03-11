Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Expands By 233.1%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,000 shares, a growth of 233.1% from the February 13th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RCON traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,365. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.39. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 336,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at about $776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Recon Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Recon Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

