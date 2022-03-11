Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Increases By 2,500.0%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. Signify has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

