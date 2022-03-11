Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rises By 425.4%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 425.4% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.92. 91,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 590 ($7.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

