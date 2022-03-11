Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rises By 425.4%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 425.4% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.92. 91,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 590 ($7.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

