Short Interest in TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Increases By 165.2%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 724,000 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the February 13th total of 273,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.7 days.
Shares of TCLHF opened at $0.41 on Friday. TCL Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.
TCL Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCL Electronics (TCLHF)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.