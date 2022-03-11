Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Grows By 212.6%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 212.6% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCDY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. Tesco has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

