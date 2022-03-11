Short Interest in The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Declines By 92.9%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMUUY opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2504 per share. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

