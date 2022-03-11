Short Interest in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Grows By 623.5%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 623.5% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,186,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,527,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,335,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 3,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 689,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 1,186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 617,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 569,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPCB opened at $9.73 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

