Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Decreases By 66.7%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WELX opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Winland has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
Winland Company Profile (Get Rating)
