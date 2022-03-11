Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Decreases By 66.7%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WELX opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Winland has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

