Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 14541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37.

About Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

