SimiGon (LON:SIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.25

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.59 ($0.02), with a volume of 1364394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of £810,772.16 and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

SimiGon Company Profile (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops and supplies learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for the defense and civilian organizations in North America, Australia, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, mission debriefing, homeland security, and entertainment; and KnowBook, a platform for learning, training, planning, and debriefing; and AirTrack, a passenger in-flight entertainment system.

