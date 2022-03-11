SimiGon (LON:SIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.25

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.59 ($0.02), with a volume of 1364394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).
The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of £810,772.16 and a P/E ratio of -1.33.
SimiGon Company Profile (LON:SIM)
