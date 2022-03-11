SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $15,003,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL remained flat at $$6.02 during midday trading on Friday. 202,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,497. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SkillSoft will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

