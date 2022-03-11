Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,763. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $150.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

