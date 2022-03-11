Snider Financial Group Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.6% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

