Snider Financial Group Purchases 2,375 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Snider Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 7,216,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,450 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 798,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 632,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,371,000.

IXC stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

