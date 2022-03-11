SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.69

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 2118291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,841.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,223 shares of company stock worth $448,597. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,411 shares during the period. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,891,000 after purchasing an additional 345,699 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

