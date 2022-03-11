Solitude Financial Services Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Solitude Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $5.97 on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,321,209. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $90.82 and a 1 year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average is $139.33. The company has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

