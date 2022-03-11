Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SONX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 234,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $4,796,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $18,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

