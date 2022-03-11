Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE SAH opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

