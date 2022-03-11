Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the February 13th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHCF remained flat at $$23.66 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

About Sonic Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.