Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Shares of SOTK opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sono-Tek news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Riemer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

