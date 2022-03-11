South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Investec started coverage on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a report on Thursday.

South32 stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

