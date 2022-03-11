Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

SMBC opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,255,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

