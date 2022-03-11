S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $481.08.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $382.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.32. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $341.30 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after buying an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

