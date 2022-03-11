SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Down 0.3%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.05. 1,121,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

