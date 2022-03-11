SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $96,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $473.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $452.36 and a one year high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.