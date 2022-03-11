Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,403,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 433,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 227,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 107,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SPPI opened at $0.79 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

