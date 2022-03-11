Spire Wealth Management Has $3.10 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in 3M by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

3M stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average of $174.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.