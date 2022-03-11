Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 219.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,120,000 after purchasing an additional 439,185 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $266.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $253.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,248 shares of company stock valued at $117,785,244 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

