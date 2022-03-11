Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 673,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.71 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

